12-year-old boy was paddling canoe that drowned 9 children at Gbawe – MCE confirms

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick K. B. Kumor, has revealed that a minor was in charge of the canoe that capsized, leading to the tragic drowning of nine children.

According to Kumor, the regular operator of the canoe was not feeling well on that fateful day, leaving the responsibility of ferrying the children across the water body to a 12-year-old boy.

He added that the accident occurred at the estuary where the Densu River merges with the sea, a location known for its strong currents. He further explained that the inexperience of the 12-year-old led to the tragedy.

“The information we picked is that the boat was overloaded with minors and the person who was paddling it was a twelve-year-old boy who had no experience and was the one controlling the canoe at the time of the incident. The person who often does that was ill and was not available at the moment to assist them,” citinewsroom.com quoted him on May 12, 2023.

Kumor expressed deep condolences to the grieving families affected by the heartbreaking incident.

AM/GA

