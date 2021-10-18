12-year-old missing after going swimming in a stream

Christopher Andofo Junior is suspected to have drowned

• Christopher Andofo Junior was in the company of two other friends

• His friends saw him drowning and unsuccessfully attempted to save him from drowning



• Two friends of the missing boy traumatized by the incident



A twelve-year-old boy was reported missing after he went swimming in a stream at Pakoso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



According to a report by adomonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Christopher Andofo Junior, who is said to have gone swimming in the company of two friends, was suspected to have been carried away by high water currents following torrential rain.



His swimming partners are traumatized by the incident. They have led a team of police investigators to the scene where their friend went missing.

According to the boys, their missing friends began to show signs of drowning a few moments into their swimming expedition, however, their efforts to rescue him proved futile.



Some residents since the disappearance of the 12-year-old have also tried unsuccessfully to find him.



According to the father of the missing boy, Christopher Andofo, his son informed him that he was going to join some of his friends to play football in their neighbourhood.



Some relatives of one of Christopher Andofo Junior’s friends, on the other hand, say they do not see their son recovering from the trauma anytime soon.