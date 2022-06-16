120 houses to be built as reconstruction of Apiate begins in mid July

Deputy Lands Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio

The Apiate Reconstruction project aimed at rebuilding the community destroyed by explosives would begin in the mid of July, the Appiate Reconstruction Committee has revealed.

The Ghana Institute of Architect representative on the Appiate Reconstruction Committee, Charles Blankson Hemans addressing journalists on Wednesday disclosed that 95% of surveying works have been completed.



He further revealed that 120 houses would be done by about three contractors.



He said the surveyors have translated onto the ground 120 plots of the land use plan as well as pre-contractual drawings.

“We are happy with the work that has been done so far. We have defined the road network too, so we are ready to go. We have almost completed the pre-contractual designs. The surveyors have done a great job, and we hope to develop the community of Appiate in a short time, hoping to start construction immediately, at least by the middle of July.”



Deputy Lands Minister Benito Owusu-Bio on his part said “We are here to verify the surveyors who have been sent to the field to do some interpretation of the layout on the ground so at least we can have the set out so that when the contractors come to start the construction, they can go ahead and do it. We have been working behind the scenes so that, when we come to the field, we start the actual construction.”