122 lives lost in Western Region last year through road crashes

Source: GNA

The Western Region recorded 122 road accident-related deaths in 2021 as against 111 in 2020.

In all, 907 road crashes involving 1,211 vehicles were recorded as against 972 in 2020, representing a reduction of 65.



The 1,211 vehicles involved in 2021 comprised 608 commercial vehicles and 603 private. Motorcycles involved in the accident amounted to 430.



Of the figure, 106 were fatal, 329 were serious, and 472 were minor.



These were revealed in an accident statistics report signed by Nana Akua Ansaah, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

It shows that 728 persons were injured as against 867 persons injured in 2020.



Pedestrian knock-down, which claimed 40 lives, increased from 191 in 2020 to 227 in 2021.



Madam Ansaah called for a combined effort from all stakeholders to reduce the menace and make roads in the region safe.