3
Menu
News

13.1m doses of vaccines administered so far – Akufo-Addo

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that 13.1million vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of efforts to get rid of the coronavirus from the country.

He said this in his 28th Covid-19 update on Sunday, March 27.

Mr Akufo-Addo said a total of 29million doses of vaccines have arrived in the country to enable the target of vaccinating 20million people possible.

“We have 29million vaccines doses,” he said, adding that “13.1million doses have been administered as of 26th March 2022.”

He urged people who are yet to be inoculated to take the vaccines.

“I urge you to take it,” he said while assuring that the vaccines are safe.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
2020 election results were declared from an unknown location – Mahama alleges
Mahama speaks on problems NDC have with the judiciary
NPP Youth Organizer suspended for attacking Akufo-Addo
Odoi, Afena-Gyan, others perform initiation dance
Video of Akufo-Addo abolishing purchase of V8 cars for government officials in 2017 surfaces
How Otto Addo convinced Jose Mourinho on the use of Felix Afena-Gyan
How a doctor sacrificed his dreams to start all over because of love
Thomas Partey meets his look-alike
Arthur K explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UGMS
You don’t understand football – Otto Addo tells journalist