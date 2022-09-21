2
13-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide over pencil

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A thirteen-year-old girl has allegedly committed suicide by hanging over a misunderstanding over a pencil.

The girl identified as Patricia is said to have committed the act after she has a misunderstanding with her kid brother.

According to DailyGuidenetwork.com, the mother intervened when she heard the squabble and later took her younger son outside to resolve the feud.

She, however, returned to realise her daughter had hanged herself in her parent’s room with a rope.

Account by an eyewitness said, “they saw blood stains oozing from her nose.”

The issue had been reported to the police and the body as been deported at the morgue for investigation.

The incident occurred at New Abirem in the Birim North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

