138 MPs were present when 2022 Budget was rejected - Bagbin speaks

Speaker Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has finally broken his silence on claims that the rejection of the 2022 budget statement was unconstitutional because the house was not properly constituted.

His response comes after the Majority alleged that the budget was not constitutionally rejected since members present at the time were only 137 instead of the required 138.



In a brief statement, he shared on his Facebook page, he said 138 members of parliament were present at the time he asked the question.



According to him, one member on the side of the Majority was present making the number of MPs 138.



“Please let it be known that there were more than 137 MPs on the Floor when I put the question for the approval or rejection of the Economic Policy and Financial Statement of the government for the 2022 financial year often referred to as the Budget for 2022.

After the rejection of the request by the Minister of Finance to be given more time to consult the expanded leadership of Parliament, one member of the Majority Caucus came to sit on the last row of the seats on the Majority side by the side-door facing the Speaker’s lobby. That took the number of attendants at that moment to 138.



So when the question was put by me to the Plenary, the Hon. Gentleman remained silent.



I am asking Ghanaians to please disregard the survival antics by the ever loquacious Leader of the Majority Group in today’s hung Parliament. The budget was lawfully rejected!, “his statement read.