14 NPP regional chairmen against Alan Kyerematen – Oduro Takyi reveals

Bernard Oduro Takyi, a defected member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer hopeful for the party, will not lead the party in the 2024 elections.

According to him, Alan will face opposition from the party, especially in the Ashanti Region, which is supposed to be his stronghold.



"Alan Kyerematen, I am afraid, cannot win the NPP flagbearer race because the system is against him. Per my analysis, 14 out of 16 regional chairmen are for Bawumia, and they will all mafia Alan".



The politician who has always been a pro-Alan supporter believes it will only take a miracle for Alan Kyerematen to lead the NPP as a flagbearer.



"Ashanti region is the base of Alan, and you have most of the MPs there supporting Bawumia. The MCEs are also the choices of the MPs, so my fear is Alan will do all he has to do, but they will mafia him just like they did to me," he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM's 'Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.'



Bernard Oduro Takyi asserts this loss will be the end of Alan Kyerematen's political career, "and the Nana Addo camp will be satisfied for Bawumia to win the primaries and lose election 2024."

He disclosed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will win the election in 2024 by a technical knockout as the words and failed promises of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will do him in.



After the 2020 election, names like Vice President Dr Bawumia and Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen all sprung up for the presidential race in 2024. Some months down the line, there have been factions in the party either declaring their support for the Vice President or the Trade Minister.



