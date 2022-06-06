0
14 in critical condition as passenger car somersaults at Ahodwo

About 14 people are in critical condition after they were involved in a car crash close to the Ahodwo roundabout in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred today, Monday morning, 6 June 2022.

The TD passenger car with registration number GW 1396 - 09 which was en route from Kumasi to Konkole Afrancho somersaulted upon reaching the intersection of the road.

One of the passengers, Mr. Oteng Benjamin told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the car overtook a Pragya tricycle and another car and speedily landed on the pavement.

It, however, burst tire and in the process somersaulted three times before landing on the roadside.

The victims have been rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

The police at Adiebeba have commenced investigations into the crash while the car has been towed to the police station.

Source: classfmonline.com
