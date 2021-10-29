14-year-old Ghanaian adjudged Student of the Year for the State of Ohio

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

A 14-year-old Ghanaian-American student, Joel Yaw Tarbi Nkrumah has been adjudged the Student of the Year for the State of Ohio by the Ohio Middle School Level Association.

Joel Nkrumah as many call him, served as the President of McCord Middle School Student Council last year and was nominated by his school's principal for the award.



According to the Vice President of the Ohio Middle-Level Association (made up of 90 Schools and individual registered teachers with an estimated student population of 45,000), a dozen of students were nominated for the award. These students went through a verification process. It was after these processes that the board settle on Joel Nkrumah and another as the Students of the Year for the state of Ohio.



Joel Nkrumah in an interview with award-winning American based Ghanaian journalist Ntiamoah Williams during the award ceremony spoke about how challenging the academic year was due to the pandemic.



He further revealed how his initiative helped achieve success for his school and the community.



The 14-year-old is currently a 9th Grade student of Worthington Kilbourne High School and he is already the President of the Freshmen Student Council.



It's his desire to spread love to the world looking at the rate at which hate is on a rise around the world.

Joel wants to be an Aerospace Engineer in future.



His parents Stephen Nkrumah and his mother Esther Nkrumah could not hide their joy at the success of their son. They both dedicated their achievement to God and express gratitude to the church and community.



Joel Nkrumah who plays American football is the 4th child and the only son of his parents with three sisters namely Josephine Nkrumah, Judith Nkrumah and Julia Nkrumah.



We wish the young champ all the best and say Ayekoo.



Ghana is proud of you Joel Yaw Tarbi Nkrumah.



