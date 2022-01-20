14-year-old boy commits suicide after failing to repay GH¢10 loan

Police investigate death of 14-year-old boy

Form two student hangs himself in a classroom



Family shocked over death of 14-year-old



A 14-year-old boy has reportedly committed suicide at Akyem Ewisa in the Eastern region



The deceased, according to Kessbenonline.com, ended his life on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in a classroom after failing to repay a GH¢10 loan.



Confirming the news in an interview with Kessben FM, a sister of the deceased, identified as Dorcas, stated that the police have taken over the matter.



She disclosed that a friend of her little brother’s grandmother, whom he was staying with, reported that the boy had taken GH¢10 from her to buy food in the name of his grandmother.

“He went to the woman who lives close to our house for a loan of GH¢10. He told her that his grandmother asked him to take the money to buy food,” Dorcas said.



After waiting for three days, the woman came to ask for her money but was informed by the grandmother that she never asked the boy to go for the loan.



The lifeless body of the form 2 Junior High School student was found the next day hanging in the classroom with his own sponge.



