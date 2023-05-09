1
14-year-old boy dies after heap of rubbish collapsed on him at dump site

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 14-year-old boy died after a massive garbage dump collapsed on him at the Oti Landfill Site in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region Asokwa Municipality.

He has been identified as Joseph Anang aka ‘Paa Kow’.

He was pulled out after two others escaped and rushed to inform authorities about the incident

The minor was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation.

Assemblyman for the area, Hon Elliot Fosu Bannor Jr. confirmed the incident.

He stated that the children were scavenging around the landfill site which has now turned mountainous.

He said the deceased went on top of the debris but unfortunately, it caved in.

He described the incident as unfortunate.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
