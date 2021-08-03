14-year-old boy impregnates 16-year-old friend

The two teenagers have told contradictory stories about how the pregnancy came about

• The 16-year-old girl is currently two months pregnant after numerous sexual escapades with her 14-year-old friend

• veracity of their stories on how their relationship started is yet the be established



• Their families are at war over the disparities in their accounts



An alleged amorous relationship between two teen lovers -a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy- has turned sour as the girl, has ended up with a two-month pregnancy.



The two teenagers, together with their families locked horns on Nhyira FM’s social programme, 'Obra' when they were invited to give more details about the issue and find a possible means of resolving it.



Both accounts given by the two teenagers and their families have proven to be sharply contradictory.



Taking the first turn to narrate their sexual escapades, the 16-year-old girl, clad in an African print with her face covered with a pink scarf said their very first intercourse was one which took her by surprise as her 14-year-old alleged lover did not seek her prior consent. However, when asked if their sexual encounters ended with that she responded in the negative.

“I was dead asleep in a supine position when it happened, I had just finished bathing. I did not even realise the time he entered the room and when he took my clothes off. It happened in the afternoon so there was no one around. I only realised when he had already started having his way with me. I pushed him off immediately and told him I would report to his mother but he begged me not to.”



She continued that: “because I did not report him after the first encounter, he came again the next day and it happened multiple times after that. Several weeks after my period stopped coming that was when we became alarmed…”



The 14-year-old also told a different story when he took his turn. He said their relationship began with seduction from the girl. “My account is true, she is lying because there are a lot of boys in the house and she plays with us very often. The day it happened we had closed from school, I was wearing only a singlet and boxer shorts and she was also wearing her underwear. She came to play with us and while we were at it, she held me by my neck and pulled my shorts off and did the same...That was how it all started.”



These two accounts have caused a rift between the two families.



The mother of the boy who was present at the time verified her son’s story and went on to say that the girl’s mother invoked names of deities to curse her the first time she confronted her about the issue.



The two families are yet to come to an agreement on the way forward.