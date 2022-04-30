1
Menu
News

14-year-old commits suicide at Assin Fosu

Suicide Rate 6 File photo

Sat, 30 Apr 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 14-year-old boy Kofi Senyo Mensah has allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Assin Fosu Abisewa in the Central Region.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 28, 2022, around 11 PM when the Form 3 student of Roman Catholic School left his room to urinate only to be found hanging.

Situational report has revealed that Abodey hanged himself with a cloth tied on a Cocoa tree.

The incident was reported to the Police who came to convey the body to St. Francis Hospital in Asin Fosu pending an autopsy.

According to Police, they have commenced investigations to ascertain what led to the death of the boy.

The Police has also appealed to residents not to hesitate in providing information or any evidence that might lead to Senyo allegedly taking his life.

Meanwhile, residents suspect foul play and want the police to investigate the incident thoroughly in order to fish out the culprit if any.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss
My son hasn’t spoken to me for 19 years because of a woman - Computer Man
How a beautiful and naive young Egyptian woman became Kwame Nkrumah's wife
Five NPP bigwigs who could partner Bawumia for 2024 elections
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
Ghanaian member of ISIS jailed for life in US
How can someone who has 'contested' four elections be alien to NPP? – Sefa Kayi
I groomed Bawumia – Nyaho Tamakloe claims