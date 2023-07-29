14-year-old killed by stray bullet; others injured during Aboabo fire festival – Report

The late Ababio was hit by a stray bullet

Aboabo in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region was hit by tragedy during a Fire Festival celebration, as a 14-year-old boy reportedly lost his life after being hit by a stray bullet according to a citnewsroom.com report.

The victim, identified as Masawudu Abdul-Aziz, was attending the festive event when he was struck by the bullet during a magical display of celebrants firing muskets amid chanting, dancing, and fire lighting.



The incident has left the community in shock and mourning, as the teenager became a casualty of the festivities. Several others are also reported to have been injured and are currently receiving medical attention.



The deceased boy's uncle, Muaz Abdul-Baki, recounted the moment he received the news from his wife.



According to him, he rushed to the scene to find his young nephew lying in a pool of blood. "My wife called me last night to inform me that the boy attended the ceremony and had been hit by a stray bullet, so I quickly moved there and confirmed it was true,” citinewroom.com quoted him to have said.



The Fire Festival, also known as the Bugum Festival, holds significant cultural importance among the people of Dagbon, Mamprugu, and the Nanumba ethnic groups. It is an annual celebration that marks a historical event on the Mole-Dagbon calendar. Those who have migrated from the North and now reside in the Southern part of the country participate in the festival each year to honor their heritage and traditions.

