14-year-old sentenced to 2 years for stabbing friend over girl at Assin Foso

The suspect is a class 6 pupil at the Assin Fosu D/A Basic School

The Assin Foso District Magistrate Court, presided over by His Worship, Abdul Majid Iliasu has sentenced a 14-year-old boy, (name withheld) to two years in a juvenile detention facility at Agona Swedru for stabbing his friend.

The suspect is a class 6 pupil at the Assin Fosu D/A Basic School.



The victim (name withheld) who is 13 years old explained that the convict’s girlfriend fell sick when she visited him during a birthday celebration.



He then advised his friend (convict) to send the girl to the hospital before the sickness worsens.



But the convict who was not happy about how the victim kept hammering on the need for the girl to be sent to the hospital for immediate medical attention, pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times in the stomach and chest.

This resulted in the victim bleeding profusely.



He was rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment but was later referred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



The Victim is still on admission at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital receiving treatment at the time of filing this report.