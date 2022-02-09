145 students of Asanta Nursing and Midwifery School repeated

SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College

Correspondence from Western Region

The management of SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Asanta in the Ellembelle District of the Western has repeated 145 students over poor academic performances.



The affected students are level 100 and level two students who are studying Registered nursing Assistant Clinicals, Registered General Nursing and Registered Midwifery.



According to the handbook of the school sighted by GhanaWeb, any student who has a referral in three or more courses in a semester, repeat the class without being allowed to resit.



But speaking to some affected trainees on a condition of anonymity, they said the academic board didn't allow them to write their referral papers.



"In fact, what the management of the school is doing to us is unfair because we are supposed to be allowed to write our referral papers but they said we should repeat in our classes, which is unfair", they lamented.

Some also told GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Daniel Kaku, that they only have two referral papers but they have been denied the opportunity to resit.



"As we are speaking we have two referrals but the academic board of the school are insisting that we have failed so we should remain in our classes. The 2022 academic year started on January 10th, 2022 and we have started the first semester. Last week we were in our classes and the Principal came and sacked us and ordered us to back to our previous classes", they claimed.



The added, "We have been begging the Principal and the Vice-Principal to allow us to write our referral papers but they have said no and we are being untreated fairly."



An angry affected student lamented that "Per the rules, if any student fails continuously in a particular subject like Anatomy for three times when allowed resit then that student will be repeated but in our case, the management of the school didn't give us the opportunity to resit. As I am speaking with you, our colleagues who were promoted are doing quizzes and as for us we are stranded".



Meanwhile, the matter has been reported to the Students' Representative Council (SRC), PTA, Academic Board, some clergymen in the community to intervene but to no avail.

These affected and worried students are therefore appealing to the Ministry of Health, Ellembelle Health Directorate, Ellembelle District Chief Executive, Ellembelle Member of Parliament and others to as a matter of urgency intervene and seek justice for them.



"We are using your medium to appeal to Government, Health Minister, Ellembelle DCE, Ellembelle MP, and Ellembelle District Health Directorate to come to aid as soon as possible and if these fail to come to our aid immediately, we will demonstrate in the school and to register our displeasure", they said.



When GhanaWeb's correspondent visited the school to speak to the Principal, Mrs. Ellen Opoku Boamah on the issue, she was not present.