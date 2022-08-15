148 BECE candidates sensitized in Alavanyo ahead of exams

Candidates in photo with speakers

A total of 148 Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates in the Alavanyo traditional area within the Hohoe municipality of the Volta region have been sensitized ahead of the exams in October this year.

There are eight Junior High Schools in the traditional enclave; six public and two private. Alavanyo Agoxoe/Abehenase M/A JHS registered 13 candidates, Alavanyo Wudidi St. Mary R.C JHS, 19, Alavanyo Wudidi M/A 27, Alavanyo Kpeme United JHS, 13, Alavanyo Agorme M/A 24, Alavanyo Deme/Dzogbedze 35 and Success Advanced Private JHS with 17 candidates are expected to sit for the exams.



At the sensitization summit held at Alavanyo Wudidi, a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) advocate, Richard Kitsi, advised the candidates to focus on their educational journey devoid of actions and inactions that will mislead them into irresponsible life.



He urged them to take STEM seriously because it is a critical area in this century. He added that as future leaders of the traditional area, nothing should discourage them from achieving positive goals.



Frank Ankutse, a businessman virtually interacted with the candidates with motivational words. He promised to sponsor candidates that will score between aggregate six to 15 to enter Senior High School (SHS).



Miss. Bright Kumah, a retired educationist, Mr. Dzimega Theophilos, Legal Practioner, Madam Christine Afi Fiakpui, Private Legal Practioner, Mr. Divine Kpe, Fellow of Africa Education Watch, Mr. Kokofi Simon, retired educationist and Worlanyo Tsekpo, Bono Regional NDC Youth Organizer who are friends and natives of Alavanyo facilitated the candidates on education, moral and health topics.

The summit was organised by Alavanyo Youth Association and was held on Wednesday, August 10th at Alavanyo Wudidi on the theme "Unleashing your unlimited potential". Vacation classes were also launched for the candidates.



Madam Christine Afi Fiakpui, donated 129 pieces of mathematical sets to the candidates. Theophilos Dzimega also donated a box of exercise books and Frank Ankutse gave an undisclosed amount of cash to support the initiative.



Queen Mother of the Alavanyo traditional area, Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu II applauded the youth for organising the summit. She urged the candidates to take every lesson seriously and also make sure that, they take advantage of opportunities to make their future great.



Teachers and parents who attended the summit including the candidates expressed joy and thanked the Youth Association.