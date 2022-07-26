15% Cola: We've kept faith with public sector workers - Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta says the current government has kept faith with public sector workers.

He explained this by saying not a single public sector employee was laid off during the covid 19 pandemic, adding that employees received their whole salaries with frontline workers receiving additional incentives.



He said this while delivering the mid year budget in parliament.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta said since 2017, this government has employed an additional 295,000 Ghanaians in the public sector despite the economic challenges.

The Finance Minister said in spite of the prevailing global economic upheavals and final fiscal challenges, the government continues to pay salaries of all public sector employees on government payroll and has committed to paying 15% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



“This ensures that public servants are motivated and public service nationwide continues uninterrupted. Furthermore, it shows government’s commitment to the public sector,” he said.