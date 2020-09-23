15 die in 8 separate fatal accidents over the weekend

Six young footballers died in a vehicle at Offinso

About 15 people lost their lives to road accidents while more than 50 people sustained injuries in 8 separate road accidents over the weekend.

Some Ghanaians are scared for their lives while some others are mourning the loss of their loved ones who lost their lives on the roads of Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast and other regions during the week.



Ghanaweb details how some of the accidents occurred



In Offinso, in the Ashanti Region, six juvenile footballers between the ages of 12 and 18 died on the spot on Saturday, September 19, 2020, when the car in which they were travelling veered off the road into the Offin River. Two out of the 26 victims who sustained injuries lost their lives as well at the hospital. The driver, according to a police report, lost control of the wheel which led to the car hitting the bridge compartment before landing in the river.



The North East Region also recorded a fatal accident as a bus rammed into another vehicle on Saturday, September 19, 2020. A policeman died as two of his colleagues suffered serious injuries. The policemen had parked their car on the side of the road for patrol duties. The North East Police Command, DCOP Kojo Antwi disclosed that one of the injured officers was in a coma.

Four people were also killed over the weekend in Nyanteh in the Eastern Region. The accident was a head-on collision between a taxi and a private vehicle. The taxi veered off its lane and collided with the Hyundai private car which had 13 people on board. One of the deceased was returning from a funeral with three others at Saafi when the accident occurred.



Four vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a road accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway. The accident occurred between Konongo and the Bomfa Junction of the highway also on Saturday September 19, 2020. The accident caused heavy traffic and it took the intervention of military men for vehicles to move around with ease. A Presbyterian pastor and two others sustained serious injuries in the accident involving a Metro Mass Transit bus, a mini cargo truck, a Toyota Stanbic and a Toyota Scion minibus.



On the Cape Coast highway close to Buduburam, a commercial driver and his mate were killed by a truck on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The trotro driver was making a U-turn when the speeding truck run into his vehicle. The mate was found under the car when residents rushed to the scene, an eyewitness report said.



On the same day, September 20, 2020, a member of the Corpus Christy Church in Sakumono was also involved in an accident on his way to church in the morning. The driver sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.