15-year-old Abesim murder victim finally laid to rest

Richard Appiah, the 15-year-old victim in the Abesim murder incident, has finally been laid to rest and his final funeral rites held.



Police investigation into the disappearance of two teenage boys at Alaska, a Suburb of Sunyani in the Bono Region, led to the discovery of the mutilated bodies of 13-year-old Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong stored in the fridge of a 28-year-old man, Richard Appiah.



Richard Appiah who is now a suspect for the murder of the two boys is currently facing trial.



Police after conducting forensic examination on the body parts were able to recover all the parts except their genitals which the suspect confessed to flushing them in a water closet.

The suspect is also said to have led the police to a site where the intestines of the victims were dug up from the ground.



After pathologists concluded their investigations on the bodies, the police released both to their families for burial with the burial and final funeral rites of Louis Agyemang already done.



The family of Stephen Sarpong, however, initially rejected his body for burial in protest of what they described as the slow pace of investigation by police into the matter.



The family following talks with the police have now received the body and held the burial and final funeral rites of the late Stephen Sarpong.



The funeral was reportedly held in Alaska where the deceased and his family lived.



Some friends and family at the funeral of the 15-year-old expressed sadness about the murder of Sarpong.

“It is sadder that Nana Sarpong didn’t die of any sickness or accident. He didn’t die of coronavirus but rather a human being butchered him and kept his body in a fridge,” a family friend stated.



The mother of the deceased on the other hand shared her pain saying “The death of my son Sarpong is a very big blow to me. He was destined to be a great person to the benefit of our family but Richard took him from me. I am appealing to the leaders of this country, the female judges to help me and my family attain justice.”



