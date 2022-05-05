15-year-old girl arrested for faking her kidnapping

She demanded a ransom of ¢20,000 from her father

The Assin Foso Police command has arrested a 15-year-old JHS 3 student for allegedly faking her kidnapping and demanding a ransom of ¢20,000 from her father.

An investigation conducted by Detective Inspector Bright Okyere led to the arrest of the girl.



According to the Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur, the suspect’s father filed a complaint at the station that he has received a text message indicating her daughter has been kidnapped and that for her to be released a ransom of ¢20,000 must be paid to a prescribed MoMo account.



The girl failed to return home when she was sent to buy a call credit for her father around 7 PM on 29th April 2022.



Chief Sup. Cephas Arthur said since kidnapping is a serious offense in Ghana, the investigator Detective Bright Okyere did not sleep on the matter, he quickly liaised with the network provider (AirtelTigo) to locate her which led to the arrest.

However, the suspect confessed she schemed the act and executed it only to get the money from her father.



He said though the suspect is too young, the act is a very serious offense therefore she would be processed for the court to face the full rigors of the law.



Chief Sup. Cephas Arthur used the opportunity to advise the public to refrain from faking kidnapping for monetary gains, adding that those arrested for such acts would be dealt with ruthlessly in accordance with the law.