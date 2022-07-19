15-year-old marks birthday with Korle-BU cancer unit

15-year-old Efua Bugyei with a child from the Korle-Bu cancer unit

A 15-year-old girl, Efua Bugyei has celebrated her birthday with children at the Korle-BU Oncology unit in collaboration with the Little Angels Trust (LAT).

The occasion which was purposed to put smiles on the faces of children suffering from cancer involved sharing of food, drinks, colorful balloons, books, and play toys with the children.



The celebrant, Efua who is a Ghanaian based in the UK speaking to MoralNewsAfrica said her decision was inspired by her mother who educated her about humanitarian gestures.



She said upon paying her first visit to her motherland since her birth, coupled with spending her birthday during the vacation, she decided to celebrate with the children at the Korle-bu Oncology unit.



The mother of the celebrant, Madam Abena shared that she nurtured her children to have the knowledge and virtue of helping others. Therefore, it was a great opportunity for them to exhibit virtue with the Little Angels Trust.

The Little Angels Trust is an Organisation that supports children suffering from cancer with hospital bills and surgeries. The organization also occasionally within the year, pays visits to the children, shares items, and has fun with them.



The Little Angels Trust has over the years set up playgrounds at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Princess Marie children’s Hospital, Accra psychiatric children’s unit, and the Mamobi hospital.



The PRO of Little Angels Trust, Isaac Appiah said the vision of the Trust is to shift the minds of the children from the pains they go through as they undergo treatment. He said hence, the provision of playgrounds and play items to the respective hospitals.



The Trust envisions including more hospitals to support more children and families in the light of giving them hope and inspiring them for life.