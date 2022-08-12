0
15-year-old student allegedly commits suicide

Suicide 1234.jpeg Remain of the 15-year-old being transported

Fri, 12 Aug 2022

15-year-old Kwadwo Emma, a first-year student of Agogo State SHS, has committed suicide at Abuakwa DKC in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

According to sources, the incident was uncovered around 4 pm today (Friday, August 12, 2022”.

The grandmother of the deceased, Madam Okyere Darkoah Rebecca, confirmed the news to the media and wondered why her grandchild took his own life by hanging himself.

The body of Kwadwo Emma has been conveyed to the Abuakwa polyclinic for autopsy and further investigation.

More details soon

