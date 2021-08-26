16-year-old female apprentice missing at Aiyinasi

Stephanie Asamoah was last seen on August 19, 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

A worried family is pleading with the general public to help them find their 16-year-old relative who has gone missing.

The missing girl, Stephanie Asamoah who lives with the mother at Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, is said to have left home on Thursday, August 19, 2021, and has since not returned.



All efforts in finding their relative according to the family have proved futile.



In an exclusive interview with the troubled mother, Stella Asamoah said "my daughter who is my first child is learning hairdressing and on last week, she went to work and came home at 4:30pm. Meanwhile, they always close from work at 5pm and when I asked her why is she at home around this time, she said she was coming to change her uniform. She changed her uniform to wear a different attire and went back; I have not seen her since then".



She disclosed that she has lodged a complaint to the Nzema Aiyinasi Police Station and also announced it on the local radios in the area.

"I have gone to the police to lodge a complaint, I have made several announcements on local radios at Nzema Aiyinasi and I have gone to Prestea where some of my relatives are and I didn't see her", she said.



She is, therefore, appealing to Ghanaians to assist her to look for her beloved daughter.



"I am begging Ghanaians to help me look for my beloved daughter, if anybody sees her, the person can inform the police", she concluded.



Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Stephanie Asamoah could contact Christiana Gawu via phone number 0247157305 or the nearest police station.