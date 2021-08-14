16-year-old girl allegedly raped and killed in Bodomase

The body has been deposited at the Kumawu Hospital morgue

A 16-year-old girl has allegedly been raped and killed at Bodomase in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred today, Saturday, 14 August 2021.



A man who happened to have seen the body of the victim, Mr Kwadwo Obeng, told Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the underwear of the victim had been removed when the body was found at the outskirt of the community close to the cemetery.



Blood was also oozing from her mouth and nose with bruises on the neck.



Also, bloodstained clothes were found at the scene of the alleged crime.

In his lay opinion, the victim was first raped and then strangulated.



The body has been deposited at the Kumawu Hospital morgue by the police for preservation and autopsy.



An investigation has been launched into the incident.