17 people died in road accidents from March 12 to 13 – NRSA

NRSA says 4 accidents occurred in 3 regions from March 12 to 13

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has disclosed that 17 persons lost their lives in four road accidents between March 12, 2022 and March 13, 2022.



According to the NRSA, the accidents which happened in the Eastern, Oti and Greater Accra regions, were as a result of excessive speeding and wrongful overtaking.



In a statement issued on March 15, 2022, the authority said that “in the interim, the Authority is scaling up the 'Stay Alive' campaign for 2022 and the related media and outreach programmes” to help reduce accidents in the country.

“Further, Road Safety Inspectors have been deployed at major transport terminals to ensure compliance to road safety directives on two drivers per long-distance route and the use of vehicle logbooks, among others,” it added.



The NRSA urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to increase the presence of the police “on high-risk corridors to help enforce traffic regulations, including excessive speeds by drivers.”



It, however, noted that despite the frequency of accidents being witnessed recently, “its resultant injuries and death have declined by 3.7% and 9.2% respectively in the month of January and February 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.”



