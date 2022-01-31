17-year-old boy allegedly lynched to death in Bolgatanga

File Photo, the JHS student died at age 17

Correspondence from Upper East:

A 17-year-old boy, Master Ayinbire has been allegedly lynched to death by some unknown town boys in Yorogo, a community in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region.



The Junior High School student, who was accused of stealing a mobile phone, was beaten to death by culprits on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Ghanaweb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, the family members initially suspect, Master Ayinbire declined to release the phone when he was accosted.



The suspects dragged him to a place to swear an oath to prove his innocence, however, Master Ayinbire was proven guilty.



The late JHS student finally confessed to stealing the mobile phone, however, he didn't know where he kept it, or whom he gave it to, as he was probably drunk at the time he had taken it.

According to the eyewitness, he was dragged to a place called Parliament, where he was subjected to severe beatings with all kinds of objects.



He later asked for water from a girl passing by and died shortly after.



Most of the suspects are at large, as the case has been reported to the police.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital morgue.



The maternal family members of the late teenager are agitated and are demanding the arrests of his killers until he is buried.