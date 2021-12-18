17-year-old boy granted bail for motorbike theft

The boy has been granted bail up to GHC5,000.00

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman District Court has granted bail in the sum of GHC5,000.00 with two sureties to Christian Annor, charged for stealing a motorbike.

The Royal Motorbike was valued at GHC3,500.00.



According to the facts of the case, Annor, 17, on November 27, this year, dishonestly appropriated a Royal Motorbike at Adjei Kojo in the Tema West Municipality.



The motorbike was the property of Augustine Hanu, the complainant.



The court, presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, granted Annor bail after he pleaded not guilty.



The case was deferred to February 2, 2022 for trail.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh prosecuting, said complainant Hanu was a 32-years-old technician, whilst Annor is a labourer. The two are neighbours at Adjei Kojo, near Ashaiman.



On November 26, Mr Hanu parked his Royal Motorbike in his house and retired to bed but in the early hours of November 27, when he woke up, he did not see the motorbike.



Prosecution said on December 12, 2021, at about 1225 hours, the complainant saw the motorbike at a fitting shop close to Adjei Kojo, under bridge market, and confronted the shop owner.



The owner told him that it was Annor who brought it for repairs.



Later Annor arrived at the shop and was identified to the complainant by the shop owner.

The complainant. with his friends, arrested Annor and handed him over to the police at Kanewu.



During interrogation he admitted the offence and mentioned one Kwasi as his accomplice but failed to show police the accomplice’s hideout.



Annor was subsequently charged and put before the court. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to apprehend the accomplice.