17-year-old boy losing fingers after 'Pastor' scalds palm over missing GH¢600

A seventeen (17) year old Junior High School graduate is losing his right fingers after a self-styled Pastor scalded his palm in anointing oil to prove his innocence or otherwise over missing GH¢600.

The incident occured at Adansi Nsokote near Ofoase Ayirebi area on the border of Eastern and Ashanti Region.



The victim Osei Boadi Joseph is currently on admission at Akyem Oda Government Hospital in the Eastern region.



Emelia Adutwumwaa, mother of the victim told Starr News, her sister In-law whom they live together in the same house in the community claimed her GH¢600 was missing from her room.



The sister In-law Yaa Sarfoa accused Joseph but despite several denial, she insisted on bringing the self-styled Pastor for mystical rituals to fish out the suspect.



The self-styled Pastor scalded anointing oil on the floor and after incantations, asked the boy to dip his right palm into it for 15 minutes which he obliged just to prove his innocence.



“Nothing happened after 15 minutes. so the Pastor asked him to remove his hand from the scalding anointing oil. However, my son started complaining at night that his palm and fingers have been scalded. His condition worsened a few days after as the fingers were charing” the mother said

A report was lodged at Akyem Amantia Police station which the Pastor was arrested but the Assembly member intervened for his release for an amicable settlement which was granted by the Police leaving the suspect to walk freely.



Noticing that the condition of the boy was not improving after several medical interventions at a primary healthcare facility, the victim was taken to Oda Government Hospital on Monday, March 27, 2023, where he is receiving treatment.



The despicable incident has prevented the victim from taking steps to be admitted into a Senior High School he has been posted to.







“Because of this incident, he has not been able to go for admission to secondary school. Now we don’t even have money to pay his medical bills his Health Insurance has just been renewed so not working for now. I have spent all my savings to treat my son. I need money and justice” Emelia, mother of the victim said.



Meanwhile, the department of social welfare has visited the victim to commence an investigation into the incident.