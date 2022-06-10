17-year-old boy rapes sister, physically assaults her

File photo: 12-year-old girl raped by brother in the Central Region

A 17-year-old boy, Kofi Sammy, has allegedly physically assaulted and raped his sister in Assin Kyekyewere, a community in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



The victim, a 12-year-old class four pupil, Akosua Bornah, said that the incident happened as she was returning from school during a heavy downpour, Nkwa FM reports.



Narrating her ordeal in an interview with Nkwa FM, Akosua Bornah, said that her brother who lives close to the school asked her to wait on his veranda and go home when the rains stop.



According to Bornah, Kofi Sammy asked her to join him in the room and forced her in after she refused. She said she tried to fight back but the suspect twisted her neck until she fell unconscious and slept with her.

She further stated that after raping her, Sammy threw her through the window to the back of his room and covered her with palm branches, adding that she regained consciousness and managed to find her way back home where she reported her ordeal to her parent.



Her mother, Juliana Owusu, then rushed her to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.



The matter was then referred to the Assin Fosu Police Command who then arrested the suspect, Kofi Sammy. Kofi is in the custody of the police and will soon be arraigned in court.



