2
Menu
News

17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Obuasi

Commader Stabbed A blood stained knife

Thu, 10 Mar 2022 Source: Nafisa

A 17-year-old boy at Anyinam in Obuasi Municipal of the Ashanti Region, with the name Captain, had been mercilessly stabbed to death.

Captain is a student of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SEC_TECH).

Information coming out indicates the victim was hanging out with friends at a night club during a 6th March Jamz when the sorrowful incident happened.

After Captain was stabbed, the people around rushed him to Mangoase Government hospital but he died on the way.

An eyewitness said it all resulted from racketeers of Anyinam and Tutuka all in Obuasi Municipal. Some gang of Anyinam raged the night club searching for Tutuka people for murder.

Residents are pleading with government and security agencies for the closure and ban on nightclubs as similar cases keep happening.

The police are still doing investigations the incident.

Source: Nafisa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bullion van heists: Agyenim-Boateng questions Police
Mahama reacts to Supreme Court ruling
Bridget Otoo sends message to IGP
Presenter ‘fights’ for Mahama, questions Samira
How some foreign news websites reported Wontumi’s bid for Chelsea
The Supreme Court justices who ruled that Deputy Speakers can vote
We shall meet on the floor – Sam George to NPP MP over court ruling
Security analyst suspects foul play in killing of police bullion van robbers
Supreme Court throws out Assin North MP's application
Minority reacts to Supreme Court ruling on Joe Wise