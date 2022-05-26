174 women died from unsafe abortion in 2021

File photo: Pregnancy bump

A total of 174 maternal deaths were recorded in the Ashanti region for the year 2021.

The figure is an increase compared to the 148 maternal deaths recorded in 2020.



The regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang made this disclosure at this year"s launch of a campaign against unsafe abortion held in Kumasi on Wednesday, May 25, 2022



The campaign was dubbed: "Zero tolerance for unsafe abortion".

Unsafe abortion, he said is the most contributory factor to maternal mortality in the region.



Dr. Tenkorang noted that last year, 11 women died from unsafe abortions which added up to the maternal deaths records.



The directorate, he said, does not want any woman to die out of abortion in the region and the nation as a whole.