0
Menu
News

174 women died from unsafe abortion in 2021

Pregnancy Bump File photo: Pregnancy bump

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A total of 174 maternal deaths were recorded in the Ashanti region for the year 2021.

The figure is an increase compared to the 148 maternal deaths recorded in 2020.

The regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang made this disclosure at this year"s launch of a campaign against unsafe abortion held in Kumasi on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The campaign was dubbed: "Zero tolerance for unsafe abortion".

Unsafe abortion, he said is the most contributory factor to maternal mortality in the region.

Dr. Tenkorang noted that last year, 11 women died from unsafe abortions which added up to the maternal deaths records.

The directorate, he said, does not want any woman to die out of abortion in the region and the nation as a whole.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Ken Agyapong’s daughter swept awards at High School graduation in US
Georgina Wood, Elizabeth Ohene, Sir Sam Jonah and others own state lands
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
Otto Addo names 33-man squad for AFCON qualifiers
I wouldn't hesitate to marry a Ghanaian if he is the man of my dreams - Anne Sophie Avé
News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media
Related Articles: