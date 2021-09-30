18 role models to be honoured tomorrow

Andy Osei Okrah

About 18 role models will be honoured at the 2021 Africa Role Model Awards on October 1, 2021, at the plush Accra International Conference Centre.

According to the organisers, the awards will be given in categories including, but not limited to the Africa Role Model in Entrepreneurship Development, Africa Role Model in Business Excellence, Africa Role Model in Journalism & Media Excellence, Africa Role Model Professional Leadership and Community Service, Africa Role Model in Youth Service and Capacity Building and the coveted Overall Africa Role Model Male, Female and Organization.



Andy Osei Okrah, Young Professionals & Youth Coalition (YPYC) President, in announcing the nominees indicated that, the “award scheme managers had worked diligently since the last event, overhauling and rebranding the scheme to reflect continental values and qualities of awardees. Our focus is to give the awards a continental character and project the competencies of the awardees as fit for any global purpose.”

He said, YPYC is transcending national barriers to recognize talents and brains in a grand design to use the scheme as a launchpad to foster continental unity, enhance economic development and curb brain drain, in the short-to-medium term.



Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas will be the guest of honour for the occasion.