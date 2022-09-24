18-year-old female drug addict wants to be a pastor in future, seeks help

18-year-old girl, Akosua Adepa speaking to SVTV Africa

Source: SVTV Africa

An 18-year-old girl, Akosua Adepa, has disclosed that she would love to quit smoking, give her life to Christ and become a pastor someday.

In an interview on Daily Hustle, Adepa noted she feels excited whenever she sees an evangelist and would like to preach God’s word one day. She indicated that she would quit smoking if she got help to study at a Bible school.



“My ambition is to become a pastor in future. I haven’t been to a Bible school, but I know God will bring me a helper one day. I feel happy when I see someone preaching. It makes me happy. I used to attend church, but I stopped because of the ghetto life,” she noted.



She also told a story of how she became an addict. According to Adepa, her friends pushed her into the act of smoking while in Kumasi. She was a student then but dropped out after her father’s death. Eventually, Adepa moved to Accra to live with an elder brother.



“The friends who introduced me to drugs were the same company I fell into when I moved to Accra. So it became difficult to stop smoking. I feel sick when I don’t smoke.

"This isn't how God created me, so I know I will stop one day. I think I can stop if I get a place to stay without going out. If I get a job right now, I’ll quit the drugs and focus on it,” Akosua said.



The sixth of 11 children revealed that she is jobless but depends on her boyfriend, who sells trousers.



Adepa told SVTV’S DJ Nyaami that she smokes cigarettes, weed, and ‘white’, but she doesn’t drink alcohol.



In a message to her age mates and the youth, Akosua Adepa advised that they “must be careful of their circle of friends. Otherwise, by the time you realise what you’ve got into, it would have been too late.”