18-year-old girl arrested for stealing 9 goats, 2 sheep and motorbike

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

An 18-year-old girl, Arahia Abass, has been arrested for stealing nine(9) goats, two(2) sheep, and a black 110 Luojia motorbike with registration number M-21-UW 2379 around Airstrip, a suburb of Wa.

According to the Upper West Regional Police Command, upon acting on intelligence, it arrested the suspect on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at about 7:00 am.



It reports that the suspect together with the exhibits is with the Police for further investigations.



Meanwhile, the Police encouraged anyone whose animals and motorbike are missing, to contact the Station Officer, Municipal Police Station for identification and necessary action.



The Regional Police Command entreated the general public to continue to collaborate with the Police to unearth the activities of miscreants.

“The public is also reminded to contact the Police on emergency numbers 0299204110, 0299204126, 18555, 191, and 112 for swift intervention by the Police to minimize the occurrence of criminal activities,” the Police added.



