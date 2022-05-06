18-year-old gives birth to triplets, struggling to pay medical bills

The newborns were incubated after they were born

An eighteen(18) year old girl has given birth to female triplets at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua but struggling to pay her medical bills.

Princess Nyarkoa, a resident of Akyem Ahwenease in Abuakwa South Municipality delivered naturally on the 8th month of the pregnancy having been referred from the Kyebi government hospital.



The babies were incubated at the neonatal care unit however the mother suffered postpartum depression after delivery. She is undergoing treatment.



Sister of the new mother, Evelyn Oforiwaa told Kasapa News, the babies were discharged Thursday morning with Ghc2,672.50 medical bill but the family is unable to pay hence appealing for support.

“The hospital discharged the babies this morning but yet to discharge the mother because she suffered depression after delivery. The bill for the children is Ghc2,6725.50. We don’t know how much bill the mother will be charged when she is also delivered”.



She said the father of the babies is an unemployed young man of about 25 years who was dating the girl which resulted in pregnancy.



“We are from Kyebi Ahwenease. The father of the children is also a young boy who is unemployed. He used to engage in galamsey but now he is at home. We don’t have money to pay the bills. The mother of the girl is also sick and she is in the house so it is not easy we want people to help us.”