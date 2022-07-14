18-year-old student of Koforidua Oyoko Methodist SHS stabbed to death

Man picks a fight with an old woman

Attempt to separate 'fight' leads to death of student



Police arrest suspect over death of 18-year-old



An 18-year-old form one student of Koforidua Oyoko Methodist Senior High School, Roland Asare, has died after being stabbed by one Kwaku Kyereh.



According to Despite Media’s Michael Akrofi, the suspect assists his mother, who sells gari and beans around Koforidua Jackson Park.



Both the suspect, Kwaku Kyereh, and the victim lived in the same house, and on Tuesday, Kwaku Kyereh picked a fight with a painter who had been hired to paint the toilet in the house.

An uncle of the deceased, Nana Adjei, is said to have intervened to separate the fight.



The suspect, Kwaku Kyereh, after being separated from fighting the painter, moved to attack an old woman.



“When Kwaku Kyereh attacked the old woman, the uncle, identified as Nana Adjei, intervened and told him to stop. He stopped and turned his anger on Nana Adjei. While he was fighting him, the 18-year-old nephew of the deceased, Roland Asare, went in to rescue his uncle and, in the process, Kwaku Kyereh stabbed him in the abdomen," the report said.



Roland is said to have been rushed to the Koforidua Regional Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from losing too much blood.



A report was made to the police, and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

Kwaku Kyereh is in the custody of the Koforidua Central Police and is expected to be arraigned before court.







GA/BOG