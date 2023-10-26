18Plus4NDC’s founder donates to Akosombo Dam flood victims

The items donated include storybooks, exercise books, marker boards, and edibles

In response to the recent Akosombo Dam spillage, which has displaced over 1,200 residents from the island community of Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome, Bridget Bonnie and a team of volunteers have provided essential items to support the affected community.

They were received by Togbe Komla Sakpiti V, the chief of the area on behalf of the community.



In addition to these items, an undisclosed amount of money was also given to assist the residents during this challenging time.



This support aims to alleviate the challenges faced by those who have been forced to leave their homes due to the spillage.



The Akosombo Dam spillage, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, was part of a disaster mitigation plan. It was carried out in response to rising water levels in the Akosombo reservoir to safeguard the dam’s integrity and technological installations.



Initially, the spillage began at a low rate and had minimal impact on downstream communities. However, as water inflow continued to rise, the VRA increased the spillage rate, opening six spillage gates on October 10, 2023. This decision was made as water levels approached the dam’s maximum capacity.

The intensified spillage resulted in the overflow of the Volta River’s banks, displacing residents in approximately nine different district assemblies across the Volta and Eastern regions, including North, Central, and South Tongu District Assemblies, Asuogyaman, Shai Osudoku, and Ada.



The consequences of this spillage have been significant, with communities along the lower Volta Basin experiencing widespread power cuts, submerged houses, and residents facing challenges.



Bridget Bonnie and her team’s donation of storybooks, exercise books, marker boards, edibles, and financial assistance provides crucial support to the displaced residents of the island community of Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome during this challenging time.



As the Akosombo Dam spillage continues to affect the region, acts of kindness and assistance from the community play a crucial role in helping those affected to rebuild their lives.



The affected communities are hopeful that the spillage exercise will come to an end soon, allowing them to return to their homes and begin the process of recovery.