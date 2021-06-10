19 Burkinabe busted at border

The migrants from Burkina Faso comprised 13 males and six females

The vigilance of immigration officials on duty at Gwollu in the Upper West Region led to the apprehension, on Wednesday, June 9, of some 19 Burkina Faso nationals who had sneaked into Ghana through the unapproved routes on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border.

The irregular migrants were nabbed onboard a Wa-bound Hyundai bus with registration number GS-4763-12.



The migrants comprised 13 males and six females. Their ages range between eight and 58.



“Our investigations revealed that the migrants were economic migrants journeying to Ghana for farming and other labourer activities,” the police said in a statement on Wednesday.



“They were screened by the health personnel before being handed over to the Burkina Faso authorities on the other side of the border, La.”



In another development, personnel at the Nandom District Office also busted seven Burkina Faso nationals who also illegally entered Ghana through unapproved routes on the Hamile stretch of the border.

They were fished out of Ghanaian passengers onboard a metro mass transit bus en route Sunyani. The all-male migrants were repatriated through the Hamile Border Post.



“As part of our efforts to clamp down on irregular, undocumented or prohibited migration to and from Ghana, we’re urging the general public to support the Border Security agencies to fight the menace.



“The public is therefore reminded that the Presidential directive on our land borders closure remains effective.



“Coupled with the strict enforcement of the border closure, irregular migration remains illegal. Anyone who’s caught facilitating the activities of irregular migration would suffer the consequences.”