19 Burkinabes busted for unlawful entry into Ghana

Officials of the Ghana Immigration Service at Gwollu have arrested 19 Burkina Faso nationals for arriving in Ghana through unapproved means.



They were apprehended in Wa in the Northern region while onboard a Hyundai bus with registration number GS-4763-12 on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.



The arrested migrants; thirteen males and six females were between the ages of 8 and 58, Kasapafmonline reported.

The migrants, according to the report were in to engage in farming and other labourer activities.



In the same vein, 7 other Burkinabes who used unapproved routes were arrested on Wednesday, June 9, at Nandom.



They were repatriated through Hamile Border Post the same day.



A statement signed by Assistant Inspector of Immigration, Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu said “as part of our efforts to clamp down on irregular, undocumented or prohibited migration to and from Ghana, we’re urging the general public to support the Border Security agencies to fight the menace.



“The public is therefore reminded that the Presidential directive on our land borders closure remains effective. Coupled with the strict enforcement of the border closure, irregular migration remains illegal. Anyone who’s caught facilitating the activities of irregular migration would suffer the consequences,” he added.