19 doctors at Tamale Teaching Hospital reportedly test positive for coronavirus

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that 19 medical doctors of the Tamale Teaching Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

DGN Online understands one is in critical condition and under treatment currently at the facility.



The Director of Medical Affairs of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr Abass Adam who confirm this to DGN Online said a total of 32 health workers have contracted the Covid-19 virus in the facility.



He noted that the 32 health workers involved 19 doctors, 12 nurses and one orderly.



The Director of Medical Affairs, however, revealed that some of them have been treated and discharged whiles others are still on treatment.



“80 health workers of the facility who were exposed have been tested but the results came out negative.”

He called on the public to strictly adhere to the health protocols to help stop the spread of the virus.



Meanwhile, some health workers at the Tamale Teaching Hospital who spoke to DGN on condition of anonymity said they lacked PPEs adding that the only time they wear PPEs is when a patient is tested positive.



“We the health workers do not wear PPEs when we are working at the facility unless when a patient is tested positive meaning if we are not aware a patient tested positive when they are brought in because we will start treating them as normal patients who have come for medical care so we are really at risk because we need to wear these PPEs at every point of our work and not at the time we know someone has tested positive.”



The Northern Region has confirmed 163 Covid-19 cases with 8 deaths.

