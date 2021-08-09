19-year-old sentenced to 15 years imprisonment over attempt to snatch motorcycle

The convict stabbed the okada driver in an attempt to steal his bike

Daniel Botwe, a 19-year-old illegal miner has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour by an Asante Bekwai Circuit Court presided over by Mark Tairima Diboro for attempting to snatch a motorcycle.



According to Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori, the complainant (Isaac Mensah) who is a motor rider, was hired by Daniel to transport him from Mile 5 to Agyeikrom. While on their way, the boy who was sitting behind the driver on the motor stabbed him at the back in an attempt to abscond with his bike.



His plot failed when they both crashed to the floor. The okada driver struggled with the boy who upon realising that he was being overpowered, run into a nearby bush after being chased by the rider.

The victim, who still had the knife stuck at his back drove to the Fenase Junction to sound an alarm. The search party was able to smoke out Daniel Botwe and was handed over to the Unit Committee Chairman of Ankaako.



The okada rider was sent to the Obuasi Government Hospital for treatment and has been discharged according to a report by GNA.



The convict who pleaded guilty to robbery and causing harm unlawfully was sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment for stabbing the motor rider.



