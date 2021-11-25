19-year-old stabbed by mother and brother after she walked in on their amorous affair

The girl walked in on her mother and her brother having an affair

A 19-year-old girl has narrated the circumstances under which her mother and her brother connived and stabbed her, in an attempt to get her killed because she walked in on them having an amorous affair.



Akos, (not her real name), explained that her 42-year-old mother and her 18-year-old brother had been engaging in an affair, leading to the separation of her step-father and her mother, but the two wanted her out of picture because her presence was inhibiting their freedom to continue the incestuous behaviour.



In a report by angelonline.com.gh, it said that the horrific ordeal she experienced due to her mother’s love affair with her younger brother started after she unexpectedly bumped into them one day.

This, the report added, was because the room in which they were, was a single room they all shared with the last male child of the family.



In her narration, the erotic relationship between the mother and son led to a separation between her mother and her stepfather, adding that anytime her mother visited her husband, her 18-year-old brother got furious.



“The witness of the affair revealed that her brother and mother connived to kill her because they were not getting enough space to go on with their love escapades, as they normally do ever since she returned from her aunt’s place to further her education, hence the attempted murder by stabbing,” the report said.



Unrulily woken up from her sleep, she explained the scare she experienced when she saw her intestines gushing out of her side with excruciating pain, even as her brother and her mother were pulling out her intestines.



“It took the intervention of an aunty in the same house to take her around for immediate medical care,” the report said.

She was eventually admitted at the 37 Military Hospital after several pleas to the doctors there to look on her with pity.



The police have since arrested Akos’s brother and her mother and sent them to the Anyaa Police Station.



The “lovers” are scheduled to appear before court on Friday, November 26, 2021.



