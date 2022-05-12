0
1988-year group of old Achimotan Association supports IMaH

Old Achimotan Association.png 1988-year group of the Old Achimotan Association

Thu, 12 May 2022

The 1988-year group of the old Achimotan association has refurbished and handed over the two receptions of the dialysis unit at the International Maritime Hospital to the management of the hospital.

The gesture follows the exceptional treatment a member of the association received at the dialysis unit prior to her demise.

In memory of the deceased, Ms. Ivy Barbara Arthur, the 1988-year group of the old Achimotan Association through voluntary contributions refurbished the 2 receptions of the dialysis unit which was the wish of the deceased.

The refurbishment which cost GH¢60,000 included potted plants, flowers, two recliners, a television set, water dispenser and sanitiser dispensers amongst others.

A member of the association, Bernice Laako Natue said the refurbishment is to give dialysis patients a serene and comfortable waiting area.

“We got the recliners so that just before you get unto the machine you can relax and psyche yourself before the procedure. The books and TV set is also for relaxation. This is to let patients know that, to dialyse does not mean your life is condemned.”

Uncle of the deceased Frederick Amo Kwashie revealed that his niece was full of praise for the services she received at IMaH.

He said, “Ivy Barbara spoke highly of unit here, having patronized it for many years. She was of the opinion that people who are served very well, should, if they can, try to give back.”

Dr. Adam Musah, Head of Administration, IMaH commended the old Achimotan association for the gesture and assured that the facility will continue to offer unparallel healthcare to patients.

He said, “the reality is that the patients due to the services they get here are marketing IMaH themselves. This means we are doing the right thing. The communities should know that if they come to IMaH they will get the best services.”

Source: Eye on Port
