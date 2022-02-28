1992 Constitution founded on coup, not opposed to coup – Ernesto Yeboah

Leader of the Economic Fighters League Ernesto Yeboah

Leader of the Economic Fighters League Ernesto Yeboah has said the 1992 Constitution is not opposed to coup d’etats.

In a speech delivered at the National Congress of the History Students Association of Ghana (HISAG), the erudite activist said contrary to the popular opinion that the 1992 constitution abhors coup d’etat, it rather indemnifies and celebrates coup makers.



He argued that the state has a welcoming disposition to coups, labeling the state’s recent arrests of a #FixTheCountry convener for comments on coups ‘hypocrisy’ and the silence of historians ‘loud’.



He went on to highlight the naming of the foremost point of entry to Ghana, Kotoka International Airport (KIA), named after the coup-maker responsible for the overthrow of the first Prime Minister and President Kwame Nkrumah.



He backed this by quoting several decrees such as the Kotoka Trust Decree (NLCD 339) upheld by the 1992 constitution.

Ernesto Yeboah further listed decrees like the NLC decree 119, which criminalizes Kwame Nkrumah even to date, as well as the NLCD 23 [Forfeiture of Assets Decree], which dispossessed the Convention People’s Party (CPP) founded by Kwame Nkrumah of all its assets.



The political activist and his movement have frequently shared political analysis on their platforms, indicating that both of Ghana’s major parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are responsible for the harsh conditions Ghanaians find themselves in today.



To mark the 56th anniversary of the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on Thursday, February 24, the Fighters page shared a controversial but thorough analysis of the shared origins of the NPP and the NDC, tracing them to the NLC responsible for that coup.