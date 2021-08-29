1992 Constitution has outlived its purpose – Former Methodist Bishop

Former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Rt Rev Prof Osei Safo-Kantanka

A former Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Kumasi Diocese, Rt Rev Prof Osei Safo-Kantanka, has waded into the call for an immediate second look and review of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

He is of the view the Constitution has outlived its purpose and it’s about time a total review was conducted to amend and ensure the national document meets the desiring requirements of its citizens.



‘Undemocratic’



The #FixTheCountry campaigners after hitting the streets drew a baseline message, calling for a total amendment of the 1992 constitution.



Describing the existing 1992 constitution as “undemocratic”, convenors of the movement are seeking the signatures of one million Ghanaians for a petition to demand a new Constitution for the country.



While speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Friday, August 27, the former Bishop of Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Rt Rev Prof Osei Safo-Kantanka, joined the bandwagon but made a caveat that “although I’m not part of the #FixTheCountry movement, I believe it’s about time as Ghanaians we have a discussion on changing several aspects of our 1992 constitution because it has outlived its purpose”.



Rt Rev Prof Osei Safo-Kantanka touched on other aspects of government systems including chieftaincy and land ownership system that has created huge housing deficit in the country.

He further advised leaders and politicians to reduce numerous promises that raise false hopes, as he makes references from excerpts of his yet-to-launch book.



Prof Safo Kantanka noted that “excessive political promises deepen entitlement mentality and dependency syndrome which are a bane to development”.



Constitution Review Commission



The late former President, John Evans Atta Mills, inaugurated the Constitution Review Commission on the 11th of January, 2010.



The Constitution Review Commission was set up under the Constitution Review Commission of Inquiry Instrument, 2010, C.I. 64.



Chaired by Professor Albert Kodzo Fiadjoe, the Commission was tasked to:

(a) Ascertain from the people of Ghana, their views on the operation of the 1992 Fourth Republican Constitution and, in particular, the strengths and weaknesses of the Constitution;



(b)To articulate the concerns of the people of Ghana on amendments that may be required for a comprehensive review of the 1992 Constitution; and



(c) To make recommendations to the Government for consideration and provide a draft Bill for possible amendments to the 1992 Constitution.



The Commission submitted its report to government on December 20, 2011 and since then it has been left on the shelves.