1997 year group of OGA renovates sickbay for alma mater

A group of old students from Ghana Senior High School

Source: Alidu Abdur Rashid, Contributor

The 1997-Year-Group of Ghana Senior High School (Ghanasco), on 26th November 2021 handed over a refurbished sickbay back to the school after having renovated it.

The sickbay according to them was in a bizarre state which needed attention, and to the year group, they thought it was necessary to come to the aid of their alma mater.



The cost incurred in the renovation is said to be over GH¢42,000 covering the re-roofing of the facility, changing the ceiling to modern status. Electrical wiring which was in a bad state has been fixed, ceiling fans have been changed, window locks were also changed, the painting was done, a new fridge was provided and above all, the facility was also been restocked with sick beds to enable it to serve its purpose.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Abdul Ganew Bangaham Seidu, a member of the year group entreat the school authorities to ensure the facility is properly taken care of so that when next they come and see it, they would be motivated to want to do more for the school.



He similarly cautioned that if they ever come and find the facility in a terrible shape, they would not hesitate to lock it up and that it would mean they lack the duty of care to maintain it.



The Assistant Head of Administration of the school Mr.Dulana Ibrahim Yussif who was at the short ceremony, on behalf of the school management thanked the year group for their kind gesture and urged them to continue to support the school.



He also assures them that management will see to it the facility is properly looked after and served its purpose as well.

The current students' leadership of the school both the Senior prefect and the Girls prefect also thanked the year group for coming to the aid of the school and promised to maintain it.



“When you look at the facility then, it was very miserable, especially, the zinc there were many leakages whenever it rains, when you enter here you would not be happy but now everyone can tell that it is well renovated. Now we have refrigerators. All of these are been done by OGA 1997 year group." Said Alhassan Alhassan, the senior prefect of the school.







They similarly promised to emulate the gesture someday so that together they can continue to make the school great.



Meanwhile, this is not the first project been undertaken by the year-group, they have similarly refurbished the school library and have lobbied and won a contract for the school drainage system to be worked which has already been commenced, with work progressing steadily.