1D1F: Even if Akufo-Addo builds only 50 factories, that will be remarkable – Agyemang-Duah

Akufo Addo Commissions President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Even if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is able to build only fifty factories out of the targeted 228 factories under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative, that will be a remarkable achievement to grow the economy, a Governance Expert Professor Baffuor Agyemang-Duah, has said.

Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with host Johnnie Hughes, the Former United Nations Senior Advisor said “Even the 1D1F, I will say if he is able to get fifty solid factories before he leaves office, it will be fifty factories we didn’t have before and therefore is an addition to what we have.

“Most of them are privately initiated, it is not government funded therefore their sustainability can be relatively assured. That is the way to go.”

The 1D1F initiative is the vision of Akufo-Addo to change the nature of Ghana’s economy from one which is dependent on the import and export of raw materials to one which is focused on manufacturing, value addition, and export of processed goods.

These raw materials are largely found in the districts which would have otherwise gone waste.

Government creates the necessary conducive environment for the businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from Government agencies to establish factories.

He has commissioned a number of factories including the $16 million Weddi Africa Tomato Processing Factory.

