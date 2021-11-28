1D1F: Kintampo South DCE commissions Ginger Factory

DCE Opoku Nyame (left) helps with the tape cutting ceremony

The District Chief Executive of Kintampo South, Opoku Nyame on Friday, November 26, 2021 commissioned a Ginger Processing Factory at Krabonso in the Kintampo South District under the 1D1F policy of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

The project is being co-funded by the European Union (EU) with counterpart funding from the four implementing partners: Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Centre of Posterity Interest Organization (COPIO) and Abrono Organic Farming Project (ABOFAP).



The ginger factory comprises of a ginger washing facility, a ginger processing centre, a warehouse, holding room, a conference facility and other ancillary facilities.



The establishment of the ginger factory at Krabonso is aimed at leveraging on the ginger value chain within the community and Kintampo South District to provide employment for the vulnerable within the communities especially women, youth and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to empower them economically.



Part of the factory, 100 acres of ginger farm has already been cultivated to feed the factory in the interim, an estimated direct and indirect jobs of 300 will be created in the ginger value chain, from cultivation to processing of the product.



The DCE urged members of the community to take advantage of the factory and enter into commercial production of ginger to feed the factory. He charged them to take care of the facility so that the President’s vision of industrialisation through Planting for Food and Export will be achieved.



He also commended the Member of Parliament for Kintampo South, Alexander Gyan, under whose tenure as DCE the projected started before becoming an MP.

Project Coordinator, Isaac Amofa, noted that the PRODESOP project is a social protection project aimed at leveraging on the ginger value chain in the Kintampo North Municipality and Kintampo South District; and the fish value chain in the Pru East and Pru West Districts to provide employment for the very poorest within the communities especially women, youth and PWDs to enable them access social protection services.



The project, he noted, is expected to provide employment for beneficiaries through skills development, the provision of basic infrastructures, inputs for commercial production, value addition processes and access to market.



The Nifa Hene of Krabonso, Nana Adjei, thanked the government and the funding agencies for bringing such a laudable project to the community and promised the Chiefs and people of the community will contribute their quota to make the project a success and to that end address the challenges of youth unemployment with the community and other adjourning communities.



Situated in the Bono East Region of Ghana, the Krabonso community has vast arable land and with frequent rainfall due to its geographical location. Krabonso has a green vegetation cover and about 98% of the local folks are engaged in ginger farming especially women.



The huge acres of ginger cultivated within the locality has attracted the interest of both the government and non-governmental organization to invest in ginger value chain in the community.